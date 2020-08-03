Phnom Penh: On the afternoon of August 3, 2020, a Swedish man was found dead in the The Grey Guesthouse, Street 111 in Sangkat Boeung Prolit, Khan 7 Makara, Phnom Penh. The victim was a 41-year-old Swedish tourist named Anders Erikson, aged 41.

The boy was discovered by staff, who noticed he had not come out of the room, they opened the door and found him dead inside.

The doctor of the Phnom Penh Municipal Court, the victim died of a heart attack (possibly from heart disease).