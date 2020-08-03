Crime FEATURED Health Latest 

Siem Reap Man Dies After Cutting Genitals

Siem Reap Province: An incident happened at 11:30 on August 2, 2020 at Group 7, Slor Kram Village, Slor Kram Sangkat, Siem Reap City, Siem Reap Province.

A man died in a pool of blood after cutting his own genitals, reports say. The man, suspected being on drugs, cut his own genitals and his arm, causing his death on the spot.


According to sources from the neighbors, the dead man was named Nhanh, a 32-year-old watermelon worker at Samaki Market in Siem Reap.
A police officer from Slor Kram was also injured when he came to intervene.

It is believed that the man had a mental breakdown after taking drugs, leading to the incident. (WARNING: Images of Scene) AREY

