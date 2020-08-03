Prey Veng: Two men who had just returned from Malaysia fled from a health center in Prey Veng province on August 3, 2020. Police are now searching for them.

The two people have been named as Komsort Visay, 22, and Chorn Komsan, 33. They left isolation at Samdech Techo Hun Sen High School, Kampong Leav, in Prey Veng at around 4 pm on Monday 3 August.

The same source claimed that the two people who fled had returned from Malaysia on July 23, 2020. They were examined three times by health officials on the 23rd, 26th and 29th, and were due to be re-examined on August 6. (FACEBOOK)