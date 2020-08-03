Takeo: On Saturday, August 2, 2020, at 7:30 AM, under the guidance of Mr. Sok Samnang, Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner, Kirivong District Police Inspectorate discovered marijuana plants that were illegally planted in 8 locations. The plants were cut and burned, along with 4 water reservoirs at Dob Bek Thlang point in Chroy village, Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district, Takeo province. The crop was on an area of ​​approximately 1518 square meters.

Specialist forces are currently searching for the owner of the marijuana grower to bring him to justice. POST NEWS