Police Destroy Kirivong Cannabis Plantation
Takeo: On Saturday, August 2, 2020, at 7:30 AM, under the guidance of Mr. Sok Samnang, Takeo Provincial Police Commissioner, Kirivong District Police Inspectorate discovered marijuana plants that were illegally planted in 8 locations. The plants were cut and burned, along with 4 water reservoirs at Dob Bek Thlang point in Chroy village, Preah Bat Choan Chum commune, Kirivong district, Takeo province. The crop was on an area of approximately 1518 square meters.
Specialist forces are currently searching for the owner of the marijuana grower to bring him to justice. POST NEWS