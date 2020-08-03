Pailin Province: A fatal traffic accident occurred on Sunday August 2, 2020 at 10:10 AM. A woman who was driving a motorbike was decapitated and died at the scene after colliding with a truck. The truck dragged the motorcycle for around 100 meters from the scene, and then cashed into a ditch. The driver then escaped.

The incident took place along National Road 57 west of Phnom Chrouk in Dey Krahorm Village, Sangkat Otavao, Pailin City, Pailin Province.

According to the traffic police of Pailin Provincial Police, the driver of the truck was Ol Oy, a 35-year-old Cambodian man living in Trapeang Kor Koh village, Daun Yoy commune, Chhuk district, Kampot province (he escaped with his wife and children). The Hyundai truck, made in 1995, with license plate number 3A-1506 Kampong Cham was severely damaged.

The motorbike rider was named as Khun Lin, female, 40 years old, a vegetable seller, with 4 children living in Krachap Krom village, Otavao commune, Pailin city, Pailin province. She was on a Honda Dream motorcycle with license plate number 1AD-0189 Battambang and was wearing a helmet.

According to Mr. Prak Vikun, Deputy Director of the Traffic Police Office of the Provincial Commissioner, in the case of this traffic accident, at first, a large truck was driving in the direction from east to west up a slope, when it slipped backwards and hit the woman who was coming from behind.

The vehicles were taken by the police to be stored at the provincial commission to wait for legal procedures. The body of the victim, after being inspected by the police, was handed over to the family by ambulance of Pailin Provincial Referral Hospital for a traditional ceremony. NKD