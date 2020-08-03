Phnom Penh: A traffic accident between two cars which collided and then crashed into a motorcycle, causing two injuries.

The incident happened at 10 pm on August 2, 2020 along Norodom Boulevard at the corner of Street 214 at the Chaktomuk High School traffic light in Sangkat Chey Chumneah, Khan Daun Penh, Phnom Penh.

The first victim, 17-year-old Prang Sophanu, male, student, and the second was a 24-year-old female named Prang Sokun Thong, both living in Ta Ngov village, Niroth commune, Chbar Ampov district. They were riding a black Suzuki Smash Revo motorcycle with a license plate. 1G-6270.

Before the incident, witnesses saw the motorbike traveling south along Norodom Boulevard, arrived at the scene and stopped waiting for the traffic light. Suddenly, a silver Lexus RX300 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AL-9881, with four Chinese people inside came from the south along Norodom Boulevard at high speed. The car ran the traffic lights and collided with a white Mercedes CLA250 with license plate Phnom Penh 2AX-0088, causing the luxury car to turn upside down, then crashed into the victim’s motorbike, which was waiting at the traffic light.

The woman suffered a broken right leg, while the motorcycle was slightly damaged, and the Mercedes completely damaged.

The victim was immediately taken by ambulance to the hospital for treatment.

After the incident, because both sides of the car did not negotiate to solve the problem, the authorities took the Office of Road Traffic Police of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police to deal with legal procedures. POST NEWS