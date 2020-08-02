Kampong Speu: Provincial Police arrested three suspects in connection with a drug case in Kampong Speu Province on August 1, 2020 at 12:50 pm in Phsar Chas Village, Sangkat Svay Kravan, Chbar Morn City.

The Anti-Drug Bureau cooperated with the Chbar Morn City Police and cracked down on 3 drug-related suspects:

1. Mao Raden, male, 16 years old, from Sangkat Rokar Thom, Chbar Morn City.

2. Vong Sambo, aka Koy, 20 years old, from Tros Village, Sangkat Svay Kravan, Chbar Morn City.

3. Pich Nasien, 17 years old, from Sangkat 4, Sihanoukville City, Preah Sihanouk Province.

After the arrest of the three suspects, police confiscated 16 packs of what is suspected to be methamphetamine (1 small and 15 large), 1 scale and some drug paraphernalia. The three suspects are currently being processed by the specialized office. MCPN/PPR