FEATURED Health Latest 

New COVID-19 Case, 32 Leave Hospital

cne31 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on Sunday morning August 2, announced the discovery of another case of COVID-19 infection. 32 cases have been successfully treated and left hospital. 

The new case is a 57-year-old Cambodian man traveling from the United States, continuing flights through South Korea and arriving in Cambodia with 111 other passengers. 

The treated patients were 29 Cambodians and 3 Indonesians. In total, Cambodia has 240 cases, of which 196 cases have been treated.

You May Also Like

Chinese Kidnappers Captured By Gendarmerie

cne0

Chinese And Khmer Arrested For Shop Robbery And Kidnap Attempt

cne0

Man Torches Moto After Roadside Fine

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *