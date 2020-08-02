Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on Sunday morning August 2, announced the discovery of another case of COVID-19 infection. 32 cases have been successfully treated and left hospital.

The new case is a 57-year-old Cambodian man traveling from the United States, continuing flights through South Korea and arriving in Cambodia with 111 other passengers.

The treated patients were 29 Cambodians and 3 Indonesians. In total, Cambodia has 240 cases, of which 196 cases have been treated.