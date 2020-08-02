Pursat Province: Police from the Krakor District Police Inspectorate have filed a complaint from a 54-year-old monk named Long Lahn, who is currently living at Wat Sophirom in Pursat province, who accused a man of shooting a dog in the pagoda to cook.

Sources from the police of Krakor District Inspectorate said that in the complaint of the above monk, it was stated that at 4:42 pm on Saturday, August 1. , in front of the inner hut (Wat Sophirom) in the village, a 29-year-old Cambodian man named Vong Surin, currently living in Sna Ansa village, Krakor district, Pursat province, used a revolver (*?) to shoot a dog that was sleeping, and then dragged away to cook at his house.

The same source added that the black dog had been raised in the pagoda by the monks for many years.

The suspect (Vong Surin), was referred to Mr. Koy Kanya, Prosecutor of Pursat Provincial Court and Krakor District Police Inspectorate will prepare documents according to the procedure. MCPN