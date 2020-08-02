Phnom Penh: A foreigner was arrested by Daun Penh district police for violently beating two victims and stealing a cell phone.

The incident happened at 6:10 pm on August 1, 2020 at the corner of Preah Sihanouk and Street 51, Village 4 Sangkat Chaktomuk, Khan Daun Penh.

According to the police, the suspect was MARLON PAUL ANTHONY WALKER-SMITH , a 36-year-old British man, whose address and occupation were not known (he reportedly was also on drugs). The first victim was Khun Sophal, male, 52 years old, Khmer, and second Chong/Chheng Yong, male, 45 years old.

Authorities said on August 1, 2020 at 18:10 the victim named Khun Sophal was sitting on a motorbike talking on the phone at the corner of Preah Sihanouk Street and Street 51, when the suspect, a black British man, walked towards, then hit the victim with one hand into his chest, causing him to fall to the ground.

The suspect walked towards the second victim, Chheng Yon, a 45-year-old man who was sitting in a chair in front of a cosmetic store. The British man took the phone from the victim’s hand. The victim then took a metal chair and beat the suspect, but was kicked and grabbed by the suspect. who then hit the victim with the chair, breaking his left arm. The suspect then escaped.

Immediately after receiving the information about the situation, the police who were patrolling near the scene of the incident intervened and stopped the suspect and retrieved a blue OPPO mobile phone.

Currently, the above suspect is being interrogated and the case is being processed according to the law. KPT