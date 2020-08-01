Preah Sihanouk Province: A pregnant woman was rushed to the hospital by her husband and family so that a team of doctors could help with cesarean section and finally give birth to triplets. Both mother and all three babies are reported as being well.

The birth occurred just past 2 pm on July 31, 2020 at the Sihanoukville Provincial Referral Hospital (Chamkar Chek Hospital).

The three babies are said to be boys, the father is a farmer and the mother is a housewife, currently living in Sihanoukville.

It should be noted that the three twins were named as the ‘children and grandchildren’ of Samdech Hun Sen, the Prime Minister, and received support from Samdech Hun Sen and Samdech Kittiprittbandit Bun Rany. NOKORTHOM