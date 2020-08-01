FEATURED History Latest 

Farmers Dig Up M16’s In Kampong Chhnang

Kampong Chhnang: 10 M16 riflesand ammunition were found in Kampong Leng district, Kampong Chhnang province at At 8:10 a.m. on August 1, 2020,.

Residents found the firearms with some ammunition while a villager was plowing a field in North Peam Khnong village near Wat Thnal Chheuteal in Plou Touk commune, Kampong Leng district.

Pal Choeun, police chief of Kampong Leng district, said by telephone that some villagers had plowed the fields and found the weapons. He confirmed that the weapons were 10 M16s and some ammunition, but were all badly damaged, and that they had buried from the war era.

However, in order to avoid accidents, the weapons and ammunition were confiscated by the administrative police and stored in a safe place. MCPN

