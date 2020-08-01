Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Water Resources and Meteorology said that Cambodia will be affected by Cyclone Sinlaku-20 from the South China Sea, which will cause rain and high winds from August 1 to August 5 in some areas.

The Ministry of Water Resources confirmed the situation in Cambodia as follows:

* Provinces along the Dangrek Mountains and the northeastern plateau will receive more rain, with the risk of flash flood

* Coastal areas and the sea will see heavy rainfall, high risk of flash floods with strong winds and high waves

* Other areas may receive light to moderate rain.

In addition, the Ministry of Water Resources has advised residents, especially fishermen and seafarers, to take extra precautions to avoid possible accidents. The Ministry has been closely monitoring this natural phenomenon and will provide further information if necessary.