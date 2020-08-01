Vietnam: The People’s Court of the southern province of Tay Ninh handed a death penalty to a Cambodian drug trafficker during a trial on July 31.

Miech Srey Neang, born in 1993 and residing in Phnom Penh, was sentenced to death for trafficking drug from Cambodia to Vietnam.According to the indictment, Miech Srey Neang smuggled five bags of methamphetamine weighting over 4,943 grams.

The police caught the Cambodian citizen red-handed for carrying the drug at the Moc Bai international border gate in Tay Ninh province on December 2, 2019. VN+

