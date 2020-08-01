Koh Rong – (Preliminary news) Residents say that a boat has capsized or crashed in the sea at 4 pm on August 1, 2020.

Preliminary reports say more than a dozen people were on board, including young and old, who were attending a party on Koh Rong. Currently a rescue operation is being carried out by the police force and local authorities, along with the GTVC speedboat team of Oknha Tea Vichet.

*UPDATE: Authorities said that after the boat sank, all the people on board were rescued and there were no casualties. (Huy Bunleng)

More to follow