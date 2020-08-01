Police confiscated 200 kilograms of drugs and arrested two suspects in a case of cross-border drug trafficking by water from Laos into Cambodia.

The crackdown took place on July 26, 2020, with the coordination of the Prosecutor of the Preah Vihear Provincial Court, Phnom Penh and Kampong Speu.

According to the source, during the operation, the police arrested two suspects and confiscated 201 large packages of methamphetamine weighing 200 kilograms. (Huy Bunleng)

*This story appears to be the same case as one published on CNE on July 28, when it was reported that court sources reported a Chinese man named QIANG LIANG, and a Cambodian were sent to pre-trial detention for a drug smuggling operation of 200 kg of methamphetamine from Myanmar to Laos and into Cambodia. At the time this was not reported in the main Khmer media news.