Phnom Penh: On July 30, 2020 at 10:00 AM, a foreigner named ERGUN SERDAR, 45 years old, and a Turkish national, went to the immigration office of Phnom Penh Municipal Police asking the authorities to help to send back to his home country because he stayed on the visa (for about 7 years) and could not afford to pay the fine.

The office force inquired and found out that this person came to the Kingdom of Cambodia many times, the last time in 2013, but he did not remember the date, through the Poipet International Port, intending to work, and opened a Turkish bakery in Sihanoukville.

He was then imprisoned for the first time, on 01.03.2015, for 7 months for causing injuries to Israelis in Sihanoukville. Then on 26.01.2017, he was imprisoned for 1 year 6 months for causing injury to a Russian in Sihanoukville.

He was then unemployed, homeless and sleeping in public places (on 27.07.2020, he went to the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital for a check-up for COVID-19, with a negative result) and was sent to the General Department of Immigration to carry out further procedures of the law.