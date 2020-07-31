Phnom Penh: A New Zealander was arrested by the police after he violently used scissors, stabbing a Cambodian woman and escaping for one day.

According to the police, the case of intentional violence was aggravated (with the victim needing 15 stitches in her head) on July 29, 2020 at 14:30, House No. 47E4, Street No. 172, Village 5, Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh.

The suspect, named as ROBERT BRYAN CHAMBERS, male, 56 years old, New Zealand, is a tourist, living on Street No. 172. The victim, Hang Srey Neang, 25 years old, Khmer, is a restaurant worker, living on the same street.

Authorities said that the incident on July 29, 2020 at about 14:00, the victim went to the house and an argument broke out over accusations of stolen money.

Police said that at that time, the suspect took her scissors and stabbed her in the left side of her head, as well as hitting the victim in the mouth with one hand. She ran downstairs, called a tuk tuk and rode out to Calmette Hospital.

The victim then lodged a complaint, and the specialized force identified the target. On July 30, 2020, at 3:30 PM, the police arrested the suspect and took him to the Administrative Police Station. Victory for questioning and are building a case to be sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Court.

