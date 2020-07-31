Phnom Penh: A man who went to work and forgot to lock the room, was burgled by a quick-witted woman, who found around $ 20,000, collected all of it and fled.

7 days later, after the victim filed a complaint, authorities arrested the woman and recovered more than $ 13,000. The rest had already been spent by the woman.

The above case of theft of $ 20,000 occurred at 8 pm on July 22, 2020 in the room of the victim, No. 901, 9th floor, Hotel Points, located at 10, Street 130, Village 3. Sangkat Phsar Kandal I, Khan Daun Penh.

At 5:30 pm on July 29, 2020, the police of Kandal Market Administration arrested the woman at Big Easy Restaurant on Street 172, Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh.

The suspect was named El Noury, 31 years old. The victim is CHEN CHINGWEN, male, 35 years old, and a Taiwanese national restaurant worker, staying at Hotel Points.

According to police sources, before the incident at 8 pm on July 22, 2020, the victim left the room to work, forgetting to close the door. The next morning at 7 am on July 23, 2020, when the victim returned to the room, he found the door open.

The room had been turned upside down, and the victim ran to look for the money, and found he had lost $ 20,000. The victim immediately rushed to file a complaint at the police station.

Police said that after receiving the above complaint, the specialized force opened a search and identified the target, and at 5:30 pm on July 29, 2020, arrested the suspect woman at the restaurant. Big Easy on Street 172, Sangkat Chey Chumneas, Khan Daun Penh and then sent her to the police station for questioning.

In this case, the suspect admitted that she stole the victim’s money. However, on July 25, 2020, she transferred $ 13,300 to the ABA account of the victim, after finding his bank account number through another friend. The remaining $ 6,700 has already been spent.

The suspect is currently being held at the Daun Penh police station to build a case file. NOKORTHOM