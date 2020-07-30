Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health of Cambodia on the morning of July 30, 2020, issued a press release on the detection of 1 new COVID-19 case and the successful treatment of 8 other patients.

The most recent confirmation of infection was in an American men, a senior US diplomat with an address at the US Embassy in Phnom Penh.

The man, who was traveling from the United States, was diagnosed with the coronavirus on July 29, 2020, after a second test was performed on the 13th day of his quarantine.

The patient is currently being held in a separate room at the US Embassy in Cambodia for treatment by a team of American doctors.

Of the 8 allowed to leave hospital, there was another American woman who had been treated inside the US Embassy.

On July 30, 2020, a total of 234 people (46 females and 188 males) have been diagnosed with the virus in Cambodia, of which the number of those who were treated and released is now 162 (41 females and 121 males). 70 are currently in public hospitals and 2 at the US Embassy.