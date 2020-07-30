Kandal: On Wednesday 29th of July, 2020 at 24:45, there was a traffic accident when a pig truck over-steered and hit a house, causing the woman inside to die of a heart attack on Street 116A in Sre Ampil village, Chheu Teal commune, Kien Svay district, Kandal province.

At the time of the above incident, a pig transporting truck, license plate number 3A.2159, driven by an unidentified person who fled the scene was driving from east to west. The driver lost control and hit a house, causing the house owner, Chea Eak, a 54-year-old Cambodian woman, to panic and die of a heart attack.

After the incident, local authorities went down to the location to check and record the incident according to legal procedures, and the body of the victim was prepared by relatives for a traditional ceremony.