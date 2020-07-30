Kampot/Kep: Two separate discussion meetings were held in Kep and Kampot provinces on 27 and 28 July 2021 to examine the possibility of the towns into cigarette smoke-free tourist by the end of 2021, according to the Ministry of Tourism.

Mr. Hor Sarun, Undersecretary of State of the Ministry of Tourism, held the meetings to pave the way and prepare for the promotion of Kep and Kampot as smoke-free tourism cities by the end of 2021, and to participate in strengthening and promoting a smoke-free environment.

The Undersecretary of State also highlighted the global crisis of covid-19, which we must all work together to prevent the spread of the virus in the community, and highlighted the efforts of the Ministry of Tourism to address the issue. There was the proclamation on the Implementation of the Six Tourist Safety Rules, including: Tourism Safety Rules for Accommodation, Food, Road Transport, Waterways, Tourist Resorts and for Tourism Communities to Ensure that Cambodia Remains a Tourist Destination Safe for all.

Mr. Hor Sarun instructed all sub-national administrations, especially the Department of Tourism, to pay attention to disseminating these tourism safety rules to all tourism service businesses to be properly implemented, especially during the upcoming New Year holidays, as there will be a lot of domestic tourists visiting the resorts in the provincial capital.

As a result, the provincial leaders expressed their welcome and support to promote Kep and Kampot as smoke-free tourism cities by the end of 2021.

Afterwards, the working group inspected and evaluated the tourism service businesses in the two cities to prepare and organize the necessary activities in order to promote the two cities to become smoke-free tourism cities by the end of 2021 as planned. KBN