Phnom Penh: An operation a against Chinese kidnapping case took place at just past midnight on July 30, 2020 in Sen Sok.

The operation was carried out after receiving information from victims who had already fled and asked police to help.

Authorities responded and arrested the two Chinese perpetrators and freed three victims. Various equipment including handcuffs and weapons were seized.

The suspects are now being questioned. Updates to follow. AREY

UPDATE:

The operation to arrest the Chinese nationals took place at 12 midnight on July 30, 2020 in Borey Siren Villa, Sangkat O Bek Kam, Khan Sen Sok, Phnom Penh.

According to the translator, the three victims were aged 18-19, and were Chinese.

A victim(s) left work at a shop at 12 midnight on Monday, July 27, 2020, and were walking on the way to a rented room, when suddenly a white Toyota Alpha with license plates Phnom Penh 2BC-5178 pulled up. Three Chinese men got out of the car and attacked the victims, handcuffed him and dragged him into the car.

They asked the victim for tens of thousands of dollars and tortured with a knife, causing the victim to bleed and starve for three days, One of them gave 200,000 yuan in Chinese currency to the suspects. The others who had no money were told they would be beaten to death by the suspects.

One of the victims ran out of the roof of the house, shouting for Cambodian people to help tell the police, and the suspects quickly left the house. District Unity Command forces arrived at the scene, arrested two Chinese suspects, while one escaped, and freed three victims.

Currently, the suspects and the exhibits were taken to the Sen Sok District Inspectorate for questioning and further action according to the procedure. NKD