Phnom Penh: The verdict of a Chinese man in the case of killing his pregnant girlfriend and transporting her body to be burned near the bridge in Prek Pnov will be announced on August 25, 2020 after the Phnom Penh Municipal Court completed its cross-examination on the morning of July 28, 2020.

The trial was presided over by Mr. Tith Sothyborachat, Trial Judge, and Mr. Soeun Moniroth, Prosecutor. Yang Yang, a 32-year-old man, was charged with murder and concealment of a body on June 29, 2019 in Room 206, Paris Guesthouse, Phnom Penh.

The accused, Yang Yang, admitted that he had indeed killed his girlfriend. He later fled to his hometown in China, only to return a month later to confess to the murder of his girlfriend after being arrested.

On the morning of the incident, he took his girlfriend (*Miao Xiaolin) to the Royal Hospital for a check-up, and at noon went to the room in The Paris, where they were staying. In the room, she told the married man that she was two months pregnant. When he heard that, he told her to get an abortion. As a result, she became angry and started fighting with him. He then pushed her, causing her to fall and hit her head on the corner of the bed and died instantly.

He sat down to smoke two cigarettes and went to buy a large suitcase at Central Market. He then borrowed a friend’s car from a transport company, dumped the suitcase with the body inside near a bridge and bought gasoline to burn the body. He then returned to China, where he returned a month later and was arrested by police.

In this case, the prosecution still maintains the charges against Yang Yang, a former employee of The Park on Street 273, and requests maximum punishment be made by the court. KOHSANTEPHEAP