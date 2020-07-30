Phnom Penh: On Thursday, July 30, 2020, under the direction of General Kirth Chantharith, Director General of Immigration, the Department of Immigration allowed the Department of Investigation and Procedures co-operated with Bavet International Border Police to deport 48 Vietnamese nationals. All were then banned from entering the Kingdom of Cambodia for three years.

Lt. Gen. Kem Sarin, Director of the Investigation and Enforcement Department, said that the 48 Vietnamese nationals (three females) handed over by Koh Kong Provincial Police after they were arrested on July 8, 2020 in Sre Ambel district, Koh Kong province. NKD