Tbong Khmum: On July 29, 2020, two women were torn to pieces and another man died when a truck hit a motorcycle on National Road No. 7 in Tonle Bit Leu village, Tonle Bit commune, Tbong Khmum district.

The three victims were on a 2018 Honda Dream Serey with license plate number 1F-5029, were a man named Ok Sao alias Mab, 33 years old, his wife, Sorn Sokhoeun, 34, and another woman, Sin Sokken, 27. The three victims live in Khnob Dam Damrey Tbong village, Damrel commune, Ou Raing Ov district.

The driver of the car with license plate Ratanakkiri 3A-0077 brand Hyundai collided with the motorcycle, killing the three people traveling in the opposite direction. He then escaped after the incident.

At around 9 am on July 29, 2020, the sand truck, driven by an unidentified man, came out from under the Kizuna Bridge and drove up National Road 7 towards Tbong Khmum. .

According to the source, at the point of the accident, a motorbike with three people riding in it overtook a small car driving from Tbong Khmum district, collided with a sand truck and collided head-on.

It was reported that the three deaths were caused by the moto overtaking.

