Preah Sihanouk Province: The Governor of Preah Sihanouk City, Mr. I Sok Leng, led a joint working group to dismantle an illegal settlement onland, using Sub-Decree 116 in Group 17 Village 1, Sangkat 1, Sihanoukville.

The Governor said that during the operation, the authorities used 7 machines from Seng Tith Company and the garbage company.

According to the press release of Preah Sihanouk Provincial Department of Environment issued on Tuesday, July 28, 2020, authorities took administrative measures to dismantle 43 huts and destroy many new mango trees planted by squatters in Prek Teuk Sap Kbal Chhay.



According to the press release, the Provincial Unity Command found that a group of villagers had built a slum shelter on a piece of land privately owned and were evicted by the landowner, and came to settle in O Trav area, Village 1, Sangkat 01, Sihanoukville, Preah Sihanouk Province.



On July 14th, the rangers of the Provincial Department of Environment, in cooperation with the Sihanoukville Administrative Unity Command, instructed and came to dismantle the shacks at the above location, but the squatters requested that they take down the structures themselves.



On July 17, 2020, park rangers inspected the site again and found that there had been no demolition, but more houses and huts had been built. Then, on Monday, July 27, 2020, the Provincial Command Command, in cooperation with professional officers, implemented administrative measures to dismantle 43 huts and destroy many new mango trees planted by the squatters.

The team completed the dismantling and clearing at 1:30 pm on July 27, 2020. NKD / SWIFT