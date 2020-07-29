Phnom Penh: A Ghanaian footballer, who formerly played for ISI Dangkor Senchey FC, and became a member of the club’s coaching team passed away on July 23.

Amoah Samuel, aged 28, reportedly died in Phnom Penh on July 23 after a short period of sickness. The cause of death is unclear, but the club wrote he had health problems with his heart and brain.

The club’s Facebook page wrote:

“ISI Dangkor Senchey FC and everyone associated with the football club are deeply saddened by the passing of former player and Academy Goal Keeper coach Amoah Samuel. Today we mourn the loss of a great player, coach, and friend. We offer our sincerest condolences to his family, and our support and love during this painful time. May he rest in peace.”