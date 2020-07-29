Banteay Meanchey Province: A 14-year-old boy was trapping animals near the Cambodian-Thai border, and stepped on a landmine left over from the war at 4:15 pm on July 28, 2020 in Banteay Chhmar commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

Thmor Puok District Police Inspector Sao Saroeun said that the victim, a 14-year-old boy named Chhum Ken, lived in Dang Rek village, Banteay Chhmar commune, Thmor Puok district, Banteay Meanchey province.

“Before the incident, the victim boy walked into Thai territory along the border between border post 28-29 at the western point of Dangrek village, Banteay Chhmar commune to trap animals and dig,” he said.

After the incident, the child victim was taken to the Thmar Puok District Referral Hospital by the military police stationed there.

At the same time, Thmar Puok District Police Inspector Sao Saroeun called on people to be careful, especially not to go near the border to gather forest products or trap animals because it is a dangerous area rich in landmines and unexploded ordnance. NKD