Phnom Penh: Wildlife Alliance released its official information on Tuesday July 28, 2020 that Wildlife Alliance rangers at Chambok station recently raided a house and confiscated 72kg of gaur meat. This is the second case a gaur has been found dead in the last month after a discovery in June by rangers at Osom station who found an individual who had been snared and its horns removed.

“Gaur have undergone significant population declines and only 21,000 are estimated to remain in the wild. We must work together to ensure the survival of the species by saying to no eating wildlife and calling for an end to Cambodia’s snaring crisis.” WILDLIFE ALLIANCE