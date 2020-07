Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health on the morning, July 29, 2020, issued a press release, stating 7 new cases of COVID-19 had been detected and 7 other patients had recovered.

The seven newly identified patients were all Cambodian men, including four from the United Nations Peacekeeping forces and the United Nations and group of 3 passengers who had come from Indonesia.

This brings the number of detected to 231, with 154 recoveries.