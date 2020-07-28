Phnom Penh: Nearly 300 young men and women were detained by the joint forces at the Gold Line Entertainment Club after violating the Royal Government’s sub-decree.

Phnom Penh Municipal Unity Command cooperated with the local authority of Sen Sok district together with the Phnom Penh Municipal Police, and raided the location of the Gold Line Entertainment Club along 1986 Street in Phnom Penh Thmey Sangkat, Sen Sok District at 12:20 AM. July 28, 2020.

Nearly 300 young men and women were arrested and sent to the Phnom Penh Municipal Police for questioning and processing.

Mr. Mean Chanyada, Deputy Governor of Phnom Penh, confirmed that the closure of this club has been orders, as the business was not operating in accordance with the instructions of the Royal Government, which issued a sub-decree in the past. MCPN