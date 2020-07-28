Phnom Penh: The Ministry of Health announced on the morning of July 28, 2020 that another COVID-19 case has been discovered in a 32-year-old Indian man.

The man flew from India via Malaysia and continued his flight from South Korea to Phnom Penh on the night of July 26, 2020.

According to the Ministry of Health, the man had a positive test result on July 27, 2020 and is currently being treated at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital in Phnom Penh.

The ministry also said that on the Indian man’s flight, there were a total of 90 passengers, including 22 Cambodians. Other passengers had traveled from South Korea, Bangladesh, Canada, France, Germany, Poland, Greece, India, Italy, Malaysia, the Netherlands, the United Arab Emirates and the United States.

The ministry confirmed that 89 passengers with negative test results will be quarantined for 14 days at Pochentong Secondary School and 82 at a hotel in Phnom Penh for further medical examination.

According to the Ministry of Health, as of the morning of July 28, 2020, Cambodia had identified a total of 226 cases of the coronavirus. Of those, 147 were treated-39 females and 108 males. 79 patients are in hospital- 6 at the Khmer-Soviet Friendship Hospital, 56 at Chak Angre Health Center in Phnom Penh, 15 at Kampong Speu Provincial Referral Hospital and two Americans inside the US Embassy.