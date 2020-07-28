Pailin: According to reports, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, there was a case of theft in Ta Nen Leu village, Pailin. The thieves seized a bag containing 415,000 Riels and 25 phone cards equal to 150,000 Riels.

The victim is Kim Sokphal, female, 67 years old, living in Ta Nen Leu village, Pailin commune, Pailin city, Pailin province.

Before the incident, the victim was selling groceries from her house, when 2 unidentified men riding a Honda Dream motorcycle stopped to buy a drink. One was waiting on the motorcycle while the other slapped the victim on the head, causing minor injuries, and then snatched the victim’s bag and escaped.

After the incident, the police force came to inspect the scene and ask for information.



Authorities are currently searching for the suspects.