Crime FEATURED Latest 

Elderly Shopkeep Slapped And Robbed

cne35 Views 0 Comments , ,

Pailin: According to reports, at 11:30 a.m. on Monday, July 27, 2020, there was a case of theft in Ta Nen Leu village, Pailin. The thieves seized a bag containing 415,000 Riels and 25 phone cards equal to 150,000 Riels.

The victim is Kim Sokphal, female, 67 years old, living in Ta Nen Leu village, Pailin commune, Pailin city, Pailin province.

Before the incident, the victim was selling groceries from her house, when 2 unidentified men riding a Honda Dream motorcycle stopped to buy a drink. One was waiting on the motorcycle while the other slapped the victim on the head, causing minor injuries, and then snatched the victim’s bag and escaped.

After the incident, the police force came to inspect the scene and ask for information.

Authorities are currently searching for the suspects. POST NEWS

You May Also Like

More Chinese Arrested Over Kidnap/Murder

cne0

Family Feud Leads To Murder In Siem Reap City

cne0

Cops Clamp Chaotic Kampot Car Parkers

cne1

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *