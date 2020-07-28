Phnom Penh: A young man has died and 2 others suffered minor injuries after a BMW hit 2 motorcycles 8 pm on July 27, 2020 at the intersection of Borey Sen Monorom along National Road 4, Odim Village, Sangkat Choam Chao III, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.



The victim has not yet been identified. The driver of the car was named as Zhang Zhaming, a 41-year-old Chinese man.



According to witnesses at the scene, before the incident, the motorcycles, one black Honda Dream Series 2020 with license plate Phnom Penh 1GT 2098, had two riders and the other, a Zoomer X were traveling along National Road 4 in a west direction, when they were hit by BMW with license plate Phnom Penh 2BD 1698 driven by a Chinese man. The Honda rider was killed and the passenger injures.

The rider of the Zoomer X motorcycle suffered only minor injuries and did not want to make a complaint, so asked to be released and left the scene, while the seriously injured victim was sent to rescue immediately.

After the incident, the owner of the car was arrested by the local authorities and taken to the Chao Chao 3 Police Station. NKD