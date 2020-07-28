Phnom Penh: Phnom Penh Court detained a Chinese Taiwanese and Cambodian in a Phnom Penh drug trafficking case.

Deputy Prosecutor Say Nora reported Phnom Penh Municipal Court on July 28, 2020 decided to charge two suspects in connection with the case of production, processing, storage and trafficking and illegally transporting about 200 kilograms of drugs.

One of the suspects, QIANG LIANG, a Chinese man, was charged with manufacturing, storing, processing, trafficking and transporting, while a Cambodian named Fu, a male, was charged with possession, trafficking and illegal transportation of drugs.

After the prosecution made a formal indictment, the case was sent to an investigating judge who decided to detain the suspects.

Regarding the charges leading to the detention of the two suspects, there has been no official source from the authorities, however, sources at the Phnom Penh Municipal Court said that on July 19, 2020, the two men were arrested in connection with transporting 300 kg of drugs from Myanmar via Laos and Thailand to Cambodia for export to Taiwan and China.

Sources said that after the competent police received specific information they ambushed and arrested a suspect named Fu. Ngalok, a Cambodian, in front of Pali Resort 3, Keo Chenda Street, Sangkat Chroy Changva, Khan Chroy Changva, Phnom Penh.

After that , the authorities continued to detain another Chinese named QIANG LIANG at Street 105K in front of Wat Tang Krasang, Sangkat Ka Kap, Khan Por Senchey, Phnom Penh.

When the two suspects were arrested, the police took the suspect to search a room on the 30th floor of the building. 2 Bali Resort in Sangkat Tonle Bassac, Khan Chamkar Mon, Phnom Penh and found drugs, equipment and materials, including ingredients for drug processing.

So far, the authorities have not revealed the net figures about the substance yet, only the information that the operation. About 200 kilograms of drugs and ingredients were reported to have been seized. MCPN