Kamoing Thom: Three teenagers riding a motorcycle hit a dog on the road and swerved into a Highlander car, killing them all, along with the dog.

The incident occurred at 3:15 pm on July 27, 2020 in Trapeang Chrouk village Sambo Commune, Prasat Sambo District, Kampong Thom Province.

According to the source, the Highlander car and motorcycle were traveling in opposite directions when the motorcyclist hit the dog and then swerved to the left and hit the car, license plate Phnom Penh-2AM 7305. The car driver then fled the scene.

Lieutenant Colonel Khuon Vuthy, Police Inspector of Borsat Sambo District, said that the Highlander driver was known to be Ou Chantrea, a 27-year-old man from Ta Ok village, Chhouk commune, Prasat Sambo district.

The motorcycle was driven by Prum Nonn, a 16-year-old male from Ta Ork village, Chhouk commune, and Lim Van, 16 years old, and Prum Seila, 18 years old, from the same village were on the back.

After the incident, the bodies were handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony. MCPN