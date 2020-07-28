Oddar Meanchey: A young boy riding a motorbike crashed into another motorbike and then a car. Fortunately, injuries caused are not life-threatening.

This incident happened on July 28, 2020 near Ochik Bridge, Aphivath Village, Anlong Veng Commune, Anlong Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province.

At 11:35 a.m, a traffic accident occurred north of O Chik Bridge, in Aphivath Village, Anlong Veng Commune, Anlong Veng District, Oddar Meanchey Province on National Road 67, police said.

The accident was caused by a motorcycle colliding with a motorcycle and crashed into a car, causing serious injuries to one person, Another person was slightly injured and one car and two motorcycles were damaged.

The motorcyclist, Hor, a 14-year-old male, living in Teuk Chum village, Trapeang Prey commune, Anlong Veng district was riding a black Wave motorcycle with license plate Oddar Meanchey 1D-9110 in the direction from south to north.

The other motorcyclist, Ya Sali, a 33-year-old man, living in Tuol Kandal village, Trapeang Prey commune, Anlong Veng district, on another Wave motorcycle without a license plate, was heading from north to south, and was seriously injured.

The driver of the car, Chien Cheat, a 37-year-old man, lives in Koh Thmey village, Anlong Veng commune, Anlong Veng district. He was driving a white 1990 Camry with license plate Phnom Penh 2E-7322, driving from south to north. He suffered no injuries, but the car was damaged.

The cause of the accident caused by the teenager riding on the wrong side of the road.



Police visited the scene and immediately intervened to take the victim to the district hospital and make a record of the procedure. KPT