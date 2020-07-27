Preah Vihear: On July 26, 2020, in Sraem Khang Tbong village, Kantuot commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province, an explosion killed a boy and injured two other children and their father.

The unexploded ordnance (UXO) incident occurred at Sam Samorn’s house in Sraem Khang Tbong village, Sraem commune, Choam Ksan district, Preah Vihear province.

40 bullets were picked up by the father 3-4 months ago but did not explode. During a small party the children began playing with the munitions and make them explode by throwing them onto a fire.

EDIT: According to Lt. Col. O Seng, Choam Ksan District Police Inspector, the cause of the explosion was from a 60 mm mortar shell which was found by the victim’s father, who left it near the house, forgetting to report it.



Mine authorities call on all citizens when they see unexploded ordnance to please report to local authorities and nearby de-mining operators to remove the munitions safely. PPR