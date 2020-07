Phnom Penh: A foreign man fell from the roof of Apartment 366, 9th floor, House 38, Street 366 in Sangkat Toul Svay Prey 1, Khan Boeung Keng Kang, causing death on July 25, 2020 3:30 p.m.

Authorities said the victim was NGUYEN CANH NHAN, a 36-year-old Vietnamese national, was a construction worker. His body has been taken to Stung Meanchey pagoda to wait for further proceedings.

WARNING: Images of scene in SOURCE