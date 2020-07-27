Battambang Province: According to the General Director of CMAC, Mr. Heng Ratana, on the afternoon of July 27, 2020 there was an explosion at a Krok village, Treng commune, Rattanak Mondul district, after a tractor plow stuck a buried landmine.

The explosion caused serious injuries to the tractor driver, who later died in hospital.

The accident happened when the tractor was plowing a mango plantation on land that had been farmed for several years previously.