Environment FEATURED Latest 

Farm Worker Killed In Battambang Landmine Explosion

cne25 Views 0 Comments , , ,

Battambang Province: According to the General Director of CMAC, Mr. Heng Ratana, on the afternoon of July 27, 2020 there was an explosion at a Krok village, Treng commune, Rattanak Mondul district, after a tractor plow stuck a buried landmine.

The explosion caused serious injuries to the tractor driver, who later died in hospital.

The accident happened when the tractor was plowing a mango plantation on land that had been farmed for several years previously. 

You May Also Like

UPDATE: 6 New Cases Of Tourist COVID-19 Confirmed

cne0

Rappers Accused Of Immoral Lyrics And Upsetting Culture

cne0

UPDATE: DJ Shooting: Suspect Named

cne0

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *