Phnom Penh: On July 26, 2020, at 8:30 pm, a man was arrested after taking a lump of wood and hitting a friend who was drinking with him, causing the other man’s death in Kandal Village, Sangkat Rolous, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh.

The victim was name as Som Chenda alias Suong Chenda, male, 36 years old, a carpenter, living on a construction site in Kork Ovleuk village, Sangkat Spean Thmor, Khan Dangkor, Phnom Penh. He came from Dey Dus village, Prek Prosop commune, Prek Prosop district, Kratie province.

The suspsect is Ban Piseth, male, 30 years old, another carpenter, living at same site, and from the same village as the victim.

Prior to the incident, the suspect and the victim, along with a total of four others, had been drinking together, and when drunk, the suspect and the victim had a heated argument, then fought with each other. The suspect picked up an 84-centimeter-long wooden stick, and hit the victim on the head and face, causing serious injuries.

Residents called the police to intervene and they arrived at the scene, arrested the suspect and the evidence and called an ambulance to transport the victim to the Sourkea Clinic on Street 217 in Russey Village, Sangkat Stung Meanchey, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh. Upon arrival at Sourkea Clinic in Phnom Penh, doctors reported that the victim was dead.

After that, the police reported to the Technical and Scientific Office of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police and the court doctor to inspect the body of the victim. After examining the body and the scene, Mr. Oknha Dr. Nong Sovannaroth concluded that the victim died of severe head trauma.

Som Leakena, alias Pheaktrana, a 40-year-old female, the sister of the victim filed a complaint at the Rolous Administrative Police Station for the authorities to deal with the suspect legally, and the police handed over the body to relatives take it to the traditional festival. AREY