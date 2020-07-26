Phnom Penh: According to the Anti-Drug Department, on July 23, 2020 at 3:30 PM, the specialized force of the Anti-Drug Crime Department (A1) cracked down on a group of Korean (South) drug traffickers suspected of sending drugs from Cambodia to Korea in front of WISDOM APARTMENT, Building No. 16 Street 446, Sangkat Toul Tum Poung 1, Khan Chamkarmon, Phnom Penh. They continued to check the 3D room in WISDOM APARTMENT and room F1 E12, 12th floor, apartment DIAMOND HOME 1 rented by the men.

As a result, two suspects were arrested:

1. SONG MIN SOO, male, born in 1961, Korean national, holding passport number M717071112 “Has an arrest warrant issued by the International Police (Red Cross).”

2-Name is CHOI MIN YOUNG, Male, Born in 1970, Korean.

Evidences seized:

1 / methamphetamine (ICE) weighing 1389.53g, 2 scales, and equipment for packaging and concealment of some drugs.

Currently, the suspects and the seized evidence have been sent to the Anti-Drug Department to build a case to be sent to court according to the procedure. POST NEWS