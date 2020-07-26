Phnom Penh: A Cambodian woman with foreign man drove a Rav4 car and crashed in Boeung Keng Kang district were chased and detained on Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 1, Khan Meanchey, Phnom Penh, at 1:30 AM on July 26, 2020.

Boeung Keng Kang district officials told reporters that before the incident, his team patrolled the local area to prevent any crime and came across a badly damaged black Rav4 car with license plate. Phnom Penh 2T-4803, driven by a Cambodian woman and a foreign man along Street 163. FeThe patrol force of Boeung Keng Kang district chased the and detained until they reached Street 271 in Sangkat Boeung Tumpun 1, Khan Meanchey. \

The local authorities of Boeung Keng Kang district cooperated with Meanchey district authorities to interrogate the driver of the car for almost an hour, but they were answered with unreasonable excuses. They were taken to Phnom Penh for further research and procedures.

The police suspected that the car might have hit a man riding a motorcycle alone, causing him to fall to his death on a concrete road in Koh Nora village, Niroth commune. Chbar Ampov district at 11:30 pm on July 25, 2020. NKD