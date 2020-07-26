Phnom Penh: On July 25, 2020, at 10:00 AM, the Office of Investigation and Implementation of Immigration Planning Procedures of the Phnom Penh Municipal Police received 2 foreigners from Tuol Kork District, for illegal residence without a passport/visa:

1. AHAMEFULA EKEZIE STAN, male, 38 years old, a Nigerian (without passport/visa). This person entered the Kingdom of Cambodia in January 2020 through the Phnom Penh International Airport (first entry into the Kingdom of Cambodia). Has been a football player for 2 months and is currently unemployed.

2. MBANZE CRISTIANO SALOMAO, male, 39 years old, from Mozambique. (Residence visa expired on 11.10.2018). This person came to the Kingdom of Cambodia on 11 August. 2018 at Phnom Penh International Airport, staying at house No. 32, Railway Group 60, Village 16, Sangkat Teuk Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

On July 22, 2020 at 11:50 AM, the Administration Police Force of Tuol Kork District Police Inspectorate arrested the 2 foreigners for staying illegally at a house in Sangkat Teuk Laak I, Khan Toul Kork, Phnom Penh.

On 24.07.2020, the force sent them for medical examinations for COVID-19 with a negative result, and they were sent to the Investigation and Enforcement Department of the General Department of Immigration to carry out further procedures. SOURCE