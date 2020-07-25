Siem Reap: At 8:30 pm on July 24, 2020, in a room for bakery workers in Thlok Andong village, Slor Kram commune, administrative police station, Siem Reap City Police Inspectorate arrested a suspect in connection with a case of violence.

The suspect’s name is Bren Pran, male, 27 years old, Khmer, an electrician. The victim, Chheang Mom, a 26-year-old female bakery worker living in a bakery, was the suspect’s wife, but they had been separated for three months because the suspect used violence too often.

On the day of the incident, the suspect called the victim back home in Sot Nikum district, but the victim refused to go and had an argument, so the suspect pulled a stick and hit the victim on the head, causing bleeding. He then attacked her more, slapping and punching her in the face several times.

Meanwhile, another worker named Tim Thi, a 27-year-old female, came to help the victim, and was hit on the head by the suspect with a stick. Other workers came to help and reported to the police, who came to arrest the suspect. The two victims were taken to the provincial hospital.

The suspect is currently being detained and a case is being processed. POST NEWS