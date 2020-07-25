Prince Sisowath Samyl Monipong, son of Sisowath Monipong and grandson of King Sisowath Monivong, passed away in France on July 25, 2020 at the age of 79. Born in 1941, he joined the Royal Cambodian Air Force (AVRK) in 1960.

His mother Neak Moneang Andrée Lambert was one Sisowath Monipong’s 5 wives, and the late prince had 12 half-siblings.

In 1971, he was promoted to the rank of Lieutenant Colonel in the Khmer Air Force (KAF). From 1974 to 1975, he was the Technical Advisor of the Cambodian Delegation to UNESCO.

On July 16, 2013, he was appointed as an Advisor to the King with the rank of Secretary of State.

R.I.P, HRH Prince Sisowath Samyl Monipong (1941-2020).