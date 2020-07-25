The government will temporarily ban all flights from Malaysia and Indonesia effective August 1.

Due to the increase in the number of COVID-19 cases found on passengers traveling from Malaysia and Indonesia to Cambodia, on July 25, 2020, HE Mam Bun Heng, Minister of Health, wrote a letter to Samdech Techo Hun Sen requesting the principle of temporary suspension. Flights from Malaysia and Indonesia for a while from August 1, 2020 onwards.

The PM has reportedly accepted the proposal.