Siem Reap: Authorities in Siem Reap Province arrested 36 suspects for immigration offenses on July 23, 2020.

The Siem Reap City Police Force inspected the Vihear Boutique location in Wat Bo village. Sala Kamroeuk commune, Siem Reap city, Siem Reap province, examined and arrested 8 Taiwanese women and other Vietnamese (8 women). They were sent to the provincial police for questioning.

The suspects were sent for questioning at the Office of Investigation and Procedure of the Siem Reap Provincial Police. AREY

*Note numbers in the source don’t add up