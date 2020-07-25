Ratanakkiri: On July 25, 2020, the Serious Criminal Police Force, in cooperation with the Serei Mongkul Administration Post, arrived at the scene to inspect a body. The results were found to be a homicide (stabbed with a knife and beaten with a stick) with multiple injuries and multiple knife wounds.

The young man was found dead in a banana plantation of Hang Anh Company, Sre Pok Thom Village, Serey Mongkul Commune, Kon Mom District, Ratanakkiri Province at noon on July 24, 2020.

It was later confirmed the victim, Kim Saroeun alias Tong, 26 years old, was born in Tron village, Boeung Nay commune, Prey Chhor district, Kampong Cham province. The suspect, Bak Nan, 24, was born in Boeung Kampot village, Banteay Chakrei commune, Preah Sdach district, Prey Veng province.

After drinking, at about 8 pm they went to hunt frogs and went missing until the body was found.

According to the competent experts, the motive was suspected to be jealousy, which led to the murder. Authorities said the suspect had been working at the Hang Anh banana plantation for six months. After an autopsy, the body was handed over to the family for a traditional ceremony.

It should be noted that at the scene, two pairs of shoes, a sharp knife and two wooden sticks were found with blood stains.

In relation to this case, the authorities have already identified the suspect and are taking legal action. AREY